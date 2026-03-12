China’s parliament approves outline of latest 5-year plan

More than 2,700 Chinese lawmakers on Thursday approved an outline of the country's latest Five-Year Plan, which charts the economic course of the world's second-largest economy through 2030, state media reported.

The 14th National People's Congress, at its closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, voted to approve the plan.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang were among those who voted for it.

The Chinese lawmakers, who meet once a year, also voted to approve a government work report delivered by Li last week when the congress opened its fourth session.

China has cut GDP growth targets for this year to 4.5% to 5%, against around 5% achieved over past three years.

They also approved a central budget for 2026 besides the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law.

Among other bills adopted was the Ecological and Environmental Code as well as the National Development Planning Law.

The fourth session of the congress, attended by 2,765 deputies from the world's second-most populous country, convened last Thursday.

Established in 1954, the congress saw its lowest attendance since 2000.

The congress session opened a day after the 14th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) convened for its annual session in Beijing.

Unlike the congress, the CPPCC does not have the voting power.

The parallel annual gatherings, held since 1978, are known internationally as the Two Sessions, or Lianghui in Chinese.





