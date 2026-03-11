CHINAS TOP POLITICAL ADVISORY BODY HOLDS CLOSING MEETING OF ANNUAL SESSION

China's top political advisory body held the concluding session Wednesday of its annual meeting in Beijing to adopt several resolutions, state media reported.

President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The meeting approved a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session, a report on the examination of new proposals, and a political resolution of the fourth session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a speech at the meeting.

The 14th CPPCC National Committee opened its annual session last week, a day before the National People's Congress (NPC) convened for its yearly gathering.

The parallel annual gatherings, held since 1978, are known internationally as the "Two Sessions," or Lianghui in China.





