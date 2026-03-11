US Embassy in Baghdad says leaving Iraq 'best option' for Americans

The US Embassy in Baghdad said on Wednesday that "for many" US citizens in Iraq, leaving the country is "the best option" if they can safely do so.

"US citizens in Iraq are strongly encouraged to review their personal security situation. For many, departing Iraq as soon as they are safely able to do so is the best option," the embassy said in a statement.

"Americans choosing not to depart should remain vigilant, keep a low profile, and be prepared to shelter in place in a secure location for extended periods."

It warned that Iran and Iran-aligned groups "continue to pose a major threat to public safety."

"US citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a low profile, and avoid areas that could make them targets," it said.

Airspace is currently closed and commercial flights from Iraq are not operating at this time, the embassy stated, adding that overland routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye are available.

"Most land border crossings are currently open but may close without prior notice. Travelers should expect long delays. Local ground transportation is currently operating," it added.

Regional escalation has flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28 that has so far killed over 1,200 people and injured over 10,000 others, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.