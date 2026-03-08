'This should never have happened': China demands 'immediate' ceasefire in Middle East

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi demanded an "immediate stop to military operations" in the Middle East on Sunday to prevent an escalation and avoid the spillover of the conflict following a US-Israeli offensive against Iran, and Tehran's retaliatory attacks, state-run Xinhua News reported.

"This is a war that should never have happened, and one that benefits no one," Wang said as he addressed an annual news conference on foreign policy on the sidelines of the "Two Sessions" in Beijing.

"Force is not the way to resolve problems, and resorting to arms will only breed new hatred," he added.

Turning to another conflict, Wang said a two-state solution is the only "equitable and widely recognized" way to slove to the Palestinian question.

Calling for a "multipolar coexistence," Wang said China and the US should uphold mutual respect, and hold the bottom line of peaceful coexistence.

China-Russia relations remain "as steady as a rock" despite the "test of winds and rains," he said.

"China will work toward the goal of translating the vision and blueprint for building an Asia-Pacific community into actions and reality," he said.

Strengthening the system of safety protection for Chinese nationals and interests overseas is the unremitting pursuit of the Chinese foreign service in the new era, he added.





