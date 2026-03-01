Afghanistan: 52 civilians killed in border clashes with Pakistan

A general view of daily life following the cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 28 February 2026. (EPA Photo)

An Afghan government spokesman said Saturday that more than 50 civilians have been killed in clashes with Pakistan.

Hamdullah Fitrat said that since Thursday, "52 civilians, majority of whom are women and children, have been killed, 66 have been injured, eight houses have been completely destroyed."

The casualties were reported in Paktika, Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar and Kandahar provinces, he said in separate statements on US social media company X.

There was no immediate response from Islamabad to the accusations.

Tensions between the two neighbors have been running high since late Thursday, when Kabul launched "retaliatory operations" along the border after Pakistani airstrikes last Sunday.

Pakistan responded with heavy fire and airstrikes against many provinces in Afghanistan.

The death toll on the two sides of the border has climbed to 78, according to figures from Kabul.

They include 12 Pakistani soldiers and one civilian, while Kabul said 13 of its soldiers were killed and 52 civilians lost their lives during the clashes.

One Pakistani soldier remains missing.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed Saturday that 352 Afghan Taliban operatives and suspected militants have been killed and 535 injured in airstrikes and clashes since Thursday.

Kabul, for its part, asserted that 56 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the border clashes.

Figures from Islamabad and Kabul could not be independently verified.

Pakistan has insisted its "self defense" has "ensured" no civilians were targeted.

PAKİSTANI JETS ABOVE KABUL



Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed early Sunday that its forces were firing at Pakistani jets flying above Kabul.

The air defense operation "is being carried out against Pakistani jets," Mujahid said on US social media company X, urging citizens to "not be worried."

There was no immediate reaction to claims made by Mujahid.

Separately, Pakistan on Saturday foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists at the Qila Saifullah Sector, state-run Pakistan Television TV reported, citing security sources.

"Multiple terrorists were killed after Pakistani armed forces thwarted the infiltration attempt," the broadcaster reported.

Pakistan last Sunday launched airstrikes on "terror targets," killing 70 "terrorists," while Afghan officials and the UN reported civilian deaths, claims Pakistan denies.

Relations have deteriorated in recent months as Pakistan accuses militants of operating from Afghan territory, an allegation Kabul rejects, even as regional diplomatic contacts continue amid efforts to ease tensions.