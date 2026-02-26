China removes 9 senior military officials from national legislature

China Thursday removed at least nine senior military officials from its national legislature, days ahead of the country's largest annual political meeting next week.

The National People's Congress (NPC) updated its list of deputies from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and People's Armed Police, reducing the total to 243, according to according to daily South China Morning Post.

Those removed included five full generals, one lieutenant general, and three major generals.

The five generals were Li Wei, political commissar of the Information Support Force; Li Qiaoming, commander of the ground forces; former navy commander Shen Jinlong; former navy political commissar Qin Shengxiang; and former air force political commissar Yu Zhongfu.

Also removed were Lt. Gen. Wang Donghai, political commissar of the Central Military Commission's National

Defence Mobilisation Department, and Maj. Gens. Bian Ruifeng, Ding Laifu, and Yang Guang.

Authorities did not provide reasons for the removals.

Also on Thursday, the NPC Standing Committee voted to remove Wang Xiangxi from his post as Minister of Emergency Management.

Think tank China Power said in a report that of 47 generals appointed in 2022 and later, 87% have been investigated or removed.

Overall, roughly 52% of senior PLA positions have seen officials investigated or purged in recent years, reflecting an unprecedented shake-up under President Xi Jinping.

The removals come amid ongoing investigations into two top generals, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, for "suspected serious discipline and law violations," according to the Defense Ministry.

The NPC is set to meet next week for its annual "Two Sessions," when lawmakers from across China assemble in Beijing.



