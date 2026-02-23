South Korea warns nationals to leave Iran 'as soon as possible' amid fears of US military strike

South Korea has warned its citizens to leave Iran amid rising tensions and concerns over a possible US military strike, according to an embassy statement and local media reports on Monday.

In a safety notice on its website on Sunday, the South Korean Embassy in Iran warned that the country's security could deteriorate rapidly. It urged South Korean nationals to closely monitor media coverage and embassy advisories, and to take additional precautions to ensure their personal safety, the English-language daily Korea Herald reported.

"Recent media reports have highlighted rapidly escalating regional tensions, citing the possibility of a US attack on Iran and Tehran's warning of retaliation," the embassy said.

The embassy advised South Koreans currently in Iran to leave the country "as soon as possible" unless their stay is essential.

It also called on those planning to travel to Iran to cancel or postpone their trips.

The warning comes as the US increases its military presence in the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and additional fighter jets have already arrived in the region, while the USS Gerald R. Ford is reportedly on its way.

US President Donald Trump last Thursday set a 10- to 15-day window for negotiations with Iran to produce results before military options are considered. He reiterated the threats on Friday and said that he was also weighing a more limited strike to pressure Iran into reaching a "serious" agreement.

The two sides will hold a new round of nuclear negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, Oman's foreign minister confirmed on Sunday.