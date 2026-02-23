Bus accident in Nepal leaves 17 dead, 24 injured

At least 17 people were killed and 24 injured when a passenger bus heading to Nepal's capital Kathmandu from the city of Pokhara fell into the Tishuli River in Dhading district.

The accident, according to the Armed Police Force, Nepal, occurred at 1.30 am Monday (1945GMT Sunday).

A spokesperson for the force, Bishnu Prasad Bhatta, said a large number of personnel from all security forces are continuing rescue efforts on the ground.

Rescuers are trying to determine the identities of the deceased while injured passengers are being taken to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear.

Road accidents are common in Nepal, a mountainous country, due to poor infrastructure, aging vehicles and treacherous terrain.