5.1 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS CHINAS XINJIANG

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted China's northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, with no immediate reports of loss, according to state media.

The quake hit Yuli county of the Mongolian autonomous prefecture of Bayingolin at 12.12 pm (0412GMT), Xinhua News reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

It struck at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), with the epicenter at 40.88 degrees north latitude and 84.17 degrees east longitude, it noted.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to infrastructure.