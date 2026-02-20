SOUTH KOREAS EX-PRESIDENT YOON APOLOGIZES AFTER LIFE SENTENCE

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday apologized to the public a day after being sentenced to life in prison for leading an insurrection.



In a statement released through his lawyers, the 65-year-old said he was sorry for causing the public "frustration and hardship" through his martial law decree. At the same time, he maintained that his actions were meant "solely for the country and the people."



Yoon also portrayed himself as a political victim, describing the charges against him as a "delusion," and told supporters: "Our fight is not over."



On December 3, 2024, Yoon unexpectedly declared martial law, triggering the most severe constitutional crisis in South Korea in decades.



He justified the unprecedented step by saying he wanted to protect the country's liberal order from the opposition, which he claimed was infiltrated by communists and sympathizers of the hostile neighbour North Korea. Yoon did not provide evidence for this claim.



On Thursday, a court found the conservative politician guilty of leading an uprising and sentenced him to life imprisonment, ruling that by imposing martial law he had sought to undermine the country's democratic constitution.



It remains unclear whether Yoon will appeal the verdict.

