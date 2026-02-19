North Korea again praises South Korea pledge to prevent drone incursion

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister praised South Korean authorities for pledging to prevent any future drone incursions into Pyongyang, state-run media reported Thursday.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the Workers' Party of Korea, said she appreciates the recent statement by South Korea's unification minister, according to Korean Central News Agency.

"I highly appreciate that Jong Tong Yong, minister of Unification of the ROK (Republic of Korea), officially acknowledged the ROK-born drone's provocative intrusion into the airspace of our country, expressing regret once again and willingness to prevent reoccurrence on February 18," she said.

It marked the second time in a week that Kim issued a statement praising South Korea. Last week, she commended Seoul authorities for expressing "regret" over alleged drone flights into northern airspace.

On Wednesday, South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young expressed "regret" over drone incursions into the North and announced a series of measures to prevent any recurrence.

Despite the conciliatory tone, Kim also warned there would be "terrible consequences" if any violation of North Korea's sovereignty occurs again.

"This is not a threat but a strong warning," she said, adding North Korean military will take for heightening vigilance in all sectors along the southern border.

Previously, Chung expressed regret over drone dispatches from the South on Jan. 4 and in September, incidents Pyongyang alleged last month.

The latest exchange between Seoul and Pyongyang is widely viewed as a constructive signal for strained inter-Korean relations, as the administration of Lee Jae Myung seeks to resume dialogue aimed at reducing military tensions and improving bilateral ties.



