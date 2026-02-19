600mm rocket launcher ,Kim calls it ‘world’s most advantageous weapon’

North Korea has unveiled newly produced 600mm-caliber multiple rocket launchers at a ceremony in the capital ahead of a key ruling party congress, describing them as a central component of its expanding military deterrent, state-run media reported Thursday.

During the ceremony, held Tuesday, workers from a leading munitions enterprise presented 50 of the large-caliber launchers to the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to Korean Central News Agency.

Those weapons were displayed in formation at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang.

Leader Kim Jong Un attended the event and praised defense industry workers for what he called the "most precious gifts" to the party congress.

Referring to the 600mm system, Kim described it as the "world's most advantageous weapon for concentrated super-powerful attack" and said its development reflects the "invariable will of the WPK to modernize the capabilities for national defence."

"The main guarantee for ensuring the national security environment lies in building up the most powerful military muscle and applying the offensive mode of response," Kim said in remarks.

At the ceremony, he awarded a top state honor to the munitions enterprise and personally inspected the launchers, even driving one of the vehicles, according to state media.

The unveiling underscores Pyongyang's continued focus on strengthening its strategic arsenal amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula and ongoing international sanctions over its weapons programs.