Indian, Spanish PM discuss trade, digital ties at New Delhi meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

Sanchez, who is in India to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026, discussed a wide range of issues aimed at deepening the India-Spain partnership, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on US social media company X.

"Key areas discussed include trade and economy, digital, innovation, health, climate action and education among others," he said, adding Modi, "conveyed his appreciation for Spain's consistent support for strong India-EU relations."

Spain is India's sixth-largest trading partner in the European Union. Bilateral trade in goods reached $9.32 billion in 2024.

Separately, Modi held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

"They discussed cooperation in sustainability and digitalization, AI research and ethical innovation and how Indian talent can strengthen bilateral collaboration," the ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

He added, "…the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing responsible, talent-driven AI and harnessing tech-enabled solutions for a sustainable future."





