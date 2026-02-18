4 dead in boat capsizing in southwestern China

At least four people were killed after a boat capsized at a tourist site in southwestern China, officials said Wednesday.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the Lianxiwan tourist area in Donghua Township, Chuxiong city, in Yunnan province. There were 26 people on board, according to state-run Global Times, citing a statement from the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Authorities have not released details on how many people were rescued or whether anyone remains missing.

The ministry said the Office of the State Council Work Safety Committee has ordered supervisory oversight of the investigation. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.



