South Korea confirms 8th case of African swine fever in 2026

South Korea confirmed Saturday the eight case of African swine fever (ASF) in 2026, prompting authorities to cull affected pigs, according to media report.

The latest case detected at a pig farm in the Pocheon area, north of the national capital of Seoul, which raises 8,800 pigs, Yonhap News reported, citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

To prevent the spread of virus, authorities plan to cull affected pigs; however, there is no plan to issue a standstill order for all pig farms, said the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

South Korea confirmed its first case of ASF in 2026 earlier this month in Gangneung, while more cases were reported in Anseong and Pocheon, both in Gyeonggi Province.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but highly contagious and fatal to pigs and wild boar.





