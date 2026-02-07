John McNamara to retire as head of US mission in Colombia

After years of navigating complex chapters in US-Colombia relations, chargé d'affaires John McNamara announced his retirement this week.

In a farewell video posted to the embassy's social media, McNamara reflected on the recent White House summit between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Donald Trump, describing it as a "special and encouraging moment" that proved dialogue remains the most vital tool in diplomacy.

"President Trump said the meeting was very good and spoke positively about President Petro, and President Petro and my counterpart, ambassador Garcia-Pena, also spoke positively about this important and lengthy meeting between two heads of state," said McNamara. "The tone was respectful and direct, and reflected something important: a shared understanding that dialogue matters, even, or perhaps especially, when there are differences."

The diplomat said that although the summit "did not resolve all issues," it did show "a commitment on both sides to engage seriously and seek practical ways to move forward and address our shared challenges."

McNamara emphasized that while the summit signaled a new era of engagement, the core priorities of the Trump administration remain firm: the eradication of cocaine and the dismantling of narco-terrorist organizations.

"We need to focus even more on the capture and extradition of leaders who cause so much pain to our societies," he noted, passing a clear strategic baton to his successor.

Petro, moving past a year of sanctions and public friction, bid farewell to the diplomat he referred to "as a friend," expressing gratitude for McNamara's steady hand during a "very difficult time."

"I know he carries Colombia in his heart," the president wrote on social media, days after meeting with his US counterpart, following a year of tensions, sanctions and threats between Washington and Bogota.

As McNamara concludes his duties, Jarahn Hillsman, a veteran career diplomat currently serving as minister-counselor will step in as the new chargé d'affaires.

For McNamara, a West Point graduate and former military officer who served four diplomatic tours in Colombia, his retirement marks the end of a lifelong commitment to the region.





