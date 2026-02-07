Iran ready for reassuring enrichment deal, rejects zero enrichment: Foreign minister

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran is ready to reach a "reassuring agreement" on uranium enrichment, stressing that zero enrichment is outside the framework of negotiations.

Speaking to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel, Araghchi said the Iranian nuclear file can only be resolved through negotiations, noting that Washington returned to talks after previously resorting to military action.

"Negotiations are the only way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue," Araghchi said, adding that talks with Washington marked "a good starting point," though a "long road remains to rebuild trust" between the two sides.

He emphasized that Iran's missile program is not subject to negotiations, now or in the future, describing it as a "defensive matter."

Araghchi said Iran is prepared to "build confidence to conduct realistic negotiations aimed at reaching a fair, win-win outcome," reiterating Tehran's readiness to reach an agreement that reassures all sides regarding enrichment.

At the same time, he stressed that zero enrichment is "not on the negotiating table," underlining that enrichment is a "guaranteed right" for Iran and "must continue."

"Even bombardment failed to destroy our capabilities," he said.

Addressing regional security, Araghchi said Iran does not target neighboring countries, but US military bases located in the region. "We do not attack neighboring states; we target US bases in the region, and there is a big difference," he said.

He added that while Iran has no ability to strike US territory if Washington attacks, it would respond by targeting American bases in the region.

Araghchi said the possibility of war "always exists," stressing that Iran is prepared for such a scenario while continuing efforts to prevent it.

He noted that although negotiations with Washington were conducted indirectly, they still provided an opportunity for "a handshake" with the US delegation.

"There is no set date yet for a second round of talks, but both Tehran and Washington believe it should take place soon," he said.

On enrichment levels, Araghchi said the degree of enrichment depends on Iran's needs, stressing that "enriched uranium will not leave the country."

He added that talks with Washington were indirect and limited exclusively to the nuclear file.

Iran and the US resumed indirect nuclear diplomacy on Friday after weeks of heightened tensions, fueled by US President Donald Trump's threat of military action against the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Friday's talks as a "good start," saying they could continue if the atmosphere of distrust is overcome. He said it was agreed that the process would continue and that the sides could reconvene in Muscat, Oman, at a later date.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the talks were "very serious," helping clarify the positions of both sides and identify areas for possible progress.





