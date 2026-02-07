Munich prepares for 120,000 protesters at global security summit

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected in the Bavarian capital during next week's Munich Security Conference, city authorities have said.



So far, a combined total of around 120,000 participants has been registered for protests, the Munich District Administration Office.



Demonstrations linked to the annual gathering of global leaders and top defence and intelligence officials have drawn more modest crowds in recent years.



As of Friday, a total of 21 protest events had been registered across Munich between Wednesday and Sunday.



By far the largest demonstration is expected on February 14, when opponents of Iran's ruling authorities are set to rally. Organizers said they have registered up to 100,000 participants for the event.



Another demonstration against the conference itself is set to take place in the city centre on the same day, with about 4,000 participants expected.



Critics lambast the conference - held every February in the luxury Bayerische Hof hotel to discuss the world's most pressing security issues - as a global gathering of militarists.



Other rallies with around 3,000 registered participants each are planned, including anti-war protests and one calling for "free vaccination choices."



The Munich Security Conference will take place from February 13 to 15. According to organizers, 65 world leaders have confirmed their attendance.



Foreign and defence ministers are also on the guest list. Among the most prominent expected participants is US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also due to attend, while Friedrich Merz will take part for the first time as German chancellor.

