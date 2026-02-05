Japan’s Takaichi holds talks with TSMC chief amid tensions with China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday held talks in Tokyo with the head of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) as the chipmaker moves forward with plans to mass-produce advanced semiconductors in Japan, local media reported.

According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, the discussions focused on TSMC's plan to manufacture semiconductors using 3-nanometer technology at its Kumamoto plant in southwestern Japan, which would mark the first such production in the country.

During the meeting, Takaichi was expected to convey her government's support for the project, emphasizing its importance to Japan's economic security, the report said.

TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei is also scheduled to meet with Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa.

TSMC is currently constructing a second semiconductor plant in Kumamoto Prefecture. The facility was initially slated to produce chips equivalent to 6-nanometer technology, before plans were revised.

The talks come amid strained China-Japan relations following remarks made by Takaichi in November, when she said a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, possibly enabling the exercise of collective self-defense.

Beijing strongly criticized the comments and subsequently advised Chinese citizens against traveling to Japan, while also reinstating a ban on Japanese seafood imports.





