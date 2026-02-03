Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes western Myanmar

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine state in western Myanmar, at 1534GMT. It originated at a depth of 62.7 kilometers (38.9 miles), said the USGS.

Shortly after the initial quake at 1551GMT, a second with a magnitude 5.2 originating from a depth of 67.8 kilometers (42.14 miles), hit a nearby region.

There were no immediate reports of damage at the time of publication.

On March 28, 2025, a powerful quake of magnitude 7.7 killed 3,800 people and displaced tens of thousands in Myanmar.