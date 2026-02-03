CHINAS XI HOSTS URUGUAYAN PRESIDENT IN BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi on Tuesday in Beijing, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi held a welcome ceremony for Orsi, who is on a weeklong state visit to China.

The two leaders later held talks and discussed bilateral issues, including trade and economic cooperation. They also attended a signing ceremony for cooperation documents.

Orsi arrived in Beijing on Sunday for the visit, his first to China since taking office in March last year.

China and Uruguay established diplomatic relations in 1988. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $6.59 billion in 2024.



