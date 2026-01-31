10 soldiers die as Pakistani forces kill 109 militants

At least 10 soldiers and 109 militants were killed in clashes after Pakistani security forces repelled major "coordinated" attacks in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a Pakistani security official said on Saturday.

Militants carried out coordinated attacks early Saturday at 12 different locations across the province, including the provincial capital Quetta, a senior security official told Anadolu on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

"Militants targeted multiple sites, including security force installations in Quetta, Noshki, Dalbandin, Pasni, and Gwadar," the official said.

He added that Pakistan's armed forces, the Frontier Corps, and Balochistan Police acted swiftly to foil what he described as the militants' "malicious plans."

According to officials, 58 militants were killed during Saturday's operations, while 51 others were killed in separate security actions across the province on Friday, bringing the total to 109 in the past 48 hours.

During the clashes, 10 security personnel also lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries.

The military has not issued any immediate statement regarding the issue.

On Friday, it said that at least 41 militants were killed in two separate security operations in the Harnai and Panjgur districts of Balochistan.

Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in militant violence in recent years, particularly in its western and southwestern regions.



