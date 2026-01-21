Death toll from northern China factory blast climbs to 10

The death toll from Sunday's explosion at a factory in China's northern Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has risen to 10, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, as all eight people previously reported missing have been confirmed dead.

According to a notice released by the emergency rescue headquarters, all the missing individuals were found without signs of life after extensive search and rescue operations at Baogang United Steel's plate plant in Baotou City.

The explosion, which occurred on Sunday and involved a 650-cubic-meter spherical tank containing saturated water and steam, also left 84 people injured. All injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

In response to the incident, more than 1,000 personnel from various government agencies were deployed to carry out rescue efforts.

Authorities have initiated a comprehensive, city-wide inspection aimed at uncovering potential workplace safety hazards. Public security agencies have taken legal action against those within the company deemed responsible for the accident.

Post-incident handling and a full investigation into the cause of the explosion are ongoing.