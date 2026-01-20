Sightseeing chopper with 3 onboard goes missing near Mt. Aso in Japan

A helicopter went missing on Tuesday near the summit of Mount Aso in southwestern Japan's Kumamoto province, Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities and a nearby tourist facility.

The helicopter that departed from the Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo was believed to be carrying three people, two passengers from Taiwan and a pilot.

According to the operator, the helicopter was on its third sightseeing flight of the day when it went missing, and no issues had been reported during its first two flights.

Rescue teams were mobilized to search the area, though details about the helicopter's condition or exact location remained unclear.

Mount Aso is an active volcano and a popular tourist destination in Japan.



