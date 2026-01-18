South Korea deploying ‘monster’ ballistic missile to deter North Korea: Report

South Korea has begun deploying the high-power "monster" Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile to frontline units, military officials said Sunday, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

The surface-to-surface missile, which can carry a warhead weighing up to 8 tons, is designed to destroy underground bunkers, and is an important factor in Seoul's plan to deter and, if necessary, respond to a major attack by Pyongyang, according to Yonhap News.

In October 2025, Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back called for a "balance of terror" to counter North Korea's nuclear threat, noting that mass production of the missile has begun, and measures are being sought to significantly increase output.

"Since South Korea cannot own nuclear arms as it is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, I firmly believe we should possess a considerable number of Hyunmoo-5 monster missiles to achieve a balance of terror," Ahn has said in an interview with Yonhap News.

South Korea first unveiled the Hyunmoo-5 publicly during an Armed Forces Day ceremony in 2023, though most details have remained classified due to its strategic importance.

The military intends to deploy up to hundreds of advanced missiles, including the Hyunmoo-5, as well as upgraded versions currently under development.

Deployment started in late 2024 and is expected to be completed under President Lee Jae Myung's administration, which runs until June 2030.