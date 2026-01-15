Japan, Philippines sign acquisition and cross-servicing pact to boost defense ties

Japan and the Philippines on Thursday signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement aimed at enhancing bilateral defense cooperation, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The agreement was signed during a meeting in Manila, where Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro hosted Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, the ministry said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the two sides will allow the reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their armed forces, a move intended to deepen defense and security ties.

The ministers also welcomed the arrival of coastal radar systems provided to the Philippines under Japan's first Official Security Assistance project for the country, noting that it "reinforces the foundation of the bilateral security cooperation." The equipment arrived in the Philippines on Jan. 14, the statement said.

The two sides further confirmed the need to deepen cooperation in economic security and reiterated continued collaboration in the civil nuclear energy field.

They also underscored the "strategic importance of deepening Japan-US-Philippines trilateral cooperation and the US engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," according to the statement.

Japan is among the five countries that have signed a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with the Philippines, allowing the deployment of military personnel on each other's territory and expanding defense collaboration.

Separately on Thursday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country is "ready to lead the global transition toward low-carbon and sustainable maritime transport."

He made the remarks while leading the naming and delivery ceremony of the world's first dual-fuel methanol-powered "KAMSARMAX" bulk carrier built in the Philippines, according to the Philippine News Agency.



