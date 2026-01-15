2 dead, 5 injured as construction crane falls onto road in Thailand

Two people were killed and five others injured on Thursday after sections of a construction crane fell onto a roadway in Thailand's central province of Samut Sakhon, striking vehicles passing underneath, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 am local time (0200GMT) on Rama II Road, a major route linking Bangkok to southern Thailand, according to the Bangkok Post.

The accident came a day after a construction crane collapsed onto a passenger train in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima province, killing at least 32 people and injuring 64 others, local media reported.

Pol Lt Pirote Pinthip, a traffic inspector at Muang Samut Sakhon police station, said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while five others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

The fallen crane components were part of an expressway bridge construction project and crashed onto two vehicles traveling below.

Police and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to assess the damage. Authorities secured the area and closed several lanes in both directions as a precaution.



