China aims for secure, reliable supply of AI tech by 2027

China aims to attain a secure and dependable supply of essential core artificial intelligence (AI) technologies by 2027 while maintaining its industrial scale and degree of empowerment at the top of the global rankings, according to a government report.

Eight government departments issued the strategy on Thursday, which outlined an effort to fully empower modern industrialization, cultivate new, high-quality productive forces, and integrate AI with the manufacturing sector, according to Xinhua news agency.

The plan called for the creation of 100 high-quality industrial datasets, the promotion of 500 typical application scenarios, the deep application of three to five general-purpose large AI models in manufacturing, and the development of specialized, full-coverage industry-specific large models by 2027.

Additionally, it seeks to develop two or three globally significant ecosystem-leading businesses, a group of specialized and advanced small and medium-sized businesses, and a collection of enabling service providers with expertise in both AI technology and industry knowledge.

China also intends to improve security governance skills, create a world-class open-source ecosystem, and apply Chinese solutions to the advancement of AI worldwide.

The document outlined actions such as encouraging the coordinated development of AI chips' software and hardware, supporting advancements in model training and inference techniques, cultivating important large models unique to the industry, and profoundly integrating large model technologies into essential production processes.

Additionally, the plan placed an emphasis on advancing important technologies like training data protection and security protection for industrial model algorithms.