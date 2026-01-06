Malaysian Premier Anwar Ibrahim set for official visit to Türkiye

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will pay an official visit to Türkiye from Jan. 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye's communications director said on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on his NSosyal account, Burhanettin Duran said the first meeting of the Türkiye-Malaysia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held on Jan. 7 during the visit.

Duran noted that several agreements are expected to be signed to strengthen the contractual framework of bilateral relations between Türkiye and Malaysia.

He added that regional and international issues will also be discussed during the talks.