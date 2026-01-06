Japan’s prime minister reiterates call for talks with China

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated her call for dialogue with China on Monday amid strained ties between the two countries over remarks she made about Taiwan.

Communication is important to address concerns and challenges between the two nations, Takaichi said during her first press conference of the new year, in which she spoke about the government's priorities.

"Our nation is open to various opportunities for dialogue with China and has never closed the door," she said, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Her remarks came after China's Embassy in Japan said in a notice issued Saturday that public security conditions in some regions of Japan have recently deteriorated and advised Chinese citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near term.

There was no immediate response from Japanese authorities regarding the Chinese embassy's latest statement.

Tensions between China and Japan have escalated since Nov. 7 last year, when Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right of collective self-defense.

Her remarks triggered a massive backlash from Beijing, with China advising against travel to Japan and re-imposing a ban on imports of seafood, among other restrictive measures.





