KIM JONG UNS DAUGHTER MAKES FIRST PUBLIC VISIT TO FAMILY MAUSOLEUM

The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made her first official visit to the family mausoleum.



Images released by the state news agency KCNA on Friday showed the girl alongside senior figures during the highly symbolic visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in the capital Pyongyang.



The preserved bodies of North Korea's state founder Kim Il Sung and his successor Kim Jong Il - Kim Jong Un's grandfather and father - lie in state there.

According to experts, the appearance is another indication that Kim may be positioning his daughter as a political successor.



She was first shown in North Korean state media photographs in 2022 and has since accompanied her father at a series of high-profile events, including missile tests and a state visit to China.



Official details about the girl remain scarce, however. North Korean state media have not confirmed either her name or her age.



Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, who met Kim Jong Un during a visit to North Korea in 2013, has said the girl's first name is Ju Ae. Her age is estimated at around 13.

Some analysts believe Kim Jong Un may have other children in addition to his daughter, including a son who could be presented to the public at a later date.



