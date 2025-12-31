Top Pakistani diplomat Dar to pay 3-day visit to China

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will pay a visit to China later this week, Beijing said Wednesday.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Dar's three-day trip, which begins Friday, comes at the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The two top diplomats will hold the seventh round of the China-Pakistan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue, it said.

China and Pakistan are "all-weather strategic cooperative partners," and the bilateral trade between the two countries stands at around $23 billion.