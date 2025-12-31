Three dead in US strikes on alleged drug boats

The US military announced Wednesday that three people were killed in strikes on three alleged drug boats in international waters, bringing the death toll in Washington's campaign against what it says are narcotics traffickers to at least 110.

US Southern Command, which is responsible for American forces operating in Central and South America, said the strikes targeted "three narco-trafficking vessels traveling as a convoy." All three people killed were on one boat.

The exact location of the strikes was not immediately made clear. Previous strikes have taken place in the Caribbean or the eastern Pacific.









