Trump says National Guard being removed from Chicago, LA and Portland

Published January 01,2026
U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠said on Wednesday his administration was removing ‍the National Guard from Chicago, Los ‌Angeles ‍and Portland but he added in his social media post that federal forces will "come back" if crime rates go up.

"We are removing the National ⁠Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having ‌these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact," Trump wrote.

"We ‍will come back, ‍perhaps in ‍a much different ⁠and ‍stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question ⁠of time!"