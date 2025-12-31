ISRAELS DIRECT DAMAGE TO VITAL SECTORS IN GAZA EXCEEDS $33 BLN IN 2025

The Gaza government estimated the initial direct losses in 15 vital sectors during 2025 at more than $33 billion, as the repercussions of the Israeli genocide war against the Palestinians continue.

A statement from the Government Media Office said that the effects of the genocidal attacks carried out by Israel for two years continue, adding that the initial direct losses in 15 vital sectors are estimated to exceed $33 billion by 2025.

It said that the agriculture, livestock, and fisheries sectors have been completely devastated, and approximately 178,000 dunams (43,985 acres) of land, representing more than 80% of agricultural land, have been damaged.

The office also noted a decline in vegetable cultivation areas from 93,000 dunams (22980 acres) to 4,000 dunams (988 acres), the destruction of 1,000 agricultural wells, and the devastation of 500 cattle, sheep, and poultry farms.

Regarding damage to infrastructure and public services, it was stated that more than 700 water wells, 3,080 kilometers (1.914 miles) of electricity lines, and 400 kilometers (249 miles) of water and sewage networks were destroyed in Israeli attacks.

- Israel attacked Gaza with over 112,000 tons of explosives in 2025

The statement said that Israel destroyed 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of roads in Gaza, razed 150 government buildings, 250 sports and cultural facilities, and targeted archaeological and historical sites.

It also indicated that the Israeli army attacked the Gaza Strip with more than 112,000 tons of explosives throughout 2025, destroying 90% of Gaza's infrastructure and forcibly seizing 55% of Gaza using military force.

- Israel disabled 22 hospitals in Gaza in 2025

Regarding the damage to the health sector, the Government Media Office said that Israel disabled 22 hospitals in Gaza in 2025, targeted 211 ambulances and 23 civil defense vehicles.

It said that Israel damaged 95% of schools in Gaza, completely destroyed 30 educational institutions, partially destroyed 39, and killed more than 1,000 students, 88 teachers, and 45 academics.

The office also said that Israel completely destroyed 34 mosques in the Gaza Strip, partially destroyed 100, and targeted 3 churches multiple times.

It was emphasized that 21 of the 60 cemeteries in Gaza were razed to the ground in Israeli attacks.

- Israel completely demolished 106,400 homes in Gaza in 2025

The office reported that Israel completely demolished 106,400 homes in Gaza in 2025, damaged 66,000 homes, rendering them uninhabitable, and partially damaged 41,000 homes.

In Gaza, where the number of displaced people is approximately 2 million, it was noted that 213,000 Palestinians were displaced due to the demolition of their homes by Israeli attacks.

The statement said that the Israeli army targeted 87 shelters housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza.