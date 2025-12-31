China urges Netherlands to correct Nexperia 'mistakes'

 Contact Us
China has urged the Netherlands to "correct its mistakes" and remove obstacles to global semiconductor supply chains, criticizing the Dutch government's stance on the Nexperia chipmaker dispute. The Dutch government's move to seize Nexperia has led to retaliatory export blocks from Beijing.

Published December 31,2025
China urged the Netherlands on Wednesday ⁠to immediately correct its "mistakes" and remove obstacles to ensuring the ‍stability of the global chip production and supply ‌chain.

"The Netherlands ‍remains indifferent, and stubbornly insists on its own way, showing absolutely no responsible attitude towards the security of the global semiconductor supply chain, and taking no substantive action whatsoever," the Chinese commerce ministry said ⁠in a statement.

In September, the Netherlands took control of Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of Chinese firm Wingtech, saying it aimed to stop the founder from ‌moving company secrets and production to China.

Beijing retaliated by blocking the export of Nexperia's chips, most of ‍which are packaged in China.

While WingTech ‍has since ‍started talks with court-appointed custodians ⁠of Nexperia ‍for talks over control of the Netherlands-based chipmaker, Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans has defended his ⁠decision ‌to intervene.