China urges Netherlands to correct Nexperia 'mistakes'

China urged the Netherlands on Wednesday ⁠to immediately correct its "mistakes" and remove obstacles to ensuring the ‍stability of the global chip production and supply ‌chain.

"The Netherlands ‍remains indifferent, and stubbornly insists on its own way, showing absolutely no responsible attitude towards the security of the global semiconductor supply chain, and taking no substantive action whatsoever," the Chinese commerce ministry said ⁠in a statement.

In September, the Netherlands took control of Nexperia, a Dutch subsidiary of Chinese firm Wingtech, saying it aimed to stop the founder from ‌moving company secrets and production to China.

Beijing retaliated by blocking the export of Nexperia's chips, most of ‍which are packaged in China.

While WingTech ‍has since ‍started talks with court-appointed custodians ⁠of Nexperia ‍for talks over control of the Netherlands-based chipmaker, Economic Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans has defended his ⁠decision ‌to intervene.