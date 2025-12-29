South Korean prosecutors accuse former first lady of intervening in state affairs

South Korean prosecutors on Monday accused former first lady Kim Keon Hee of "illegally intervening in state affairs," concluding a six-month investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, local media reported.

Announcing the final findings, the Special Counsel Min Joong-ki team said Kim had operated "behind the curtains," according to Yonhap News.

"The special counsel investigation confirmed the president's spouse engaged in the modern-day sale of public offices, something expected to be found in history books, and illegally intervened in state affairs behind the curtains, out of the public's sight," assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun said.

Kim was indicted last week on charges of accepting luxury gifts from business figures in exchange for government posts and political nominations.

Prosecutors alleged she received gifts worth about 370 million won ($258,000), including an expensive painting, to support a candidate seeking the ruling People Power Party's nomination in last year's general elections.

Investigators focused on three key suspicions during the investigation, including Kim's alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, accepting free opinion, and receiving favors from the Unification Church.

During the investigation, the prosecutors placed 20 people, including Kim, under custody and indicted dozens more, including Kim and her husband.

Yoon and Kim are under arrest, facing separate trials on martial law and corruption charges, respectively.