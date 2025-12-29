Ukrainian strike on presidential residence ‘will not go unanswered,’ Putin tells Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Ukraine's drone attack on the presidential residence in his country's northwestern Novgorod region "will not go unanswered," his aide said on Monday.

In remarks to journalists, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin and Trump held another phone call, during which the latter briefed his counterpart on his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida a day prior, while Putin drew attention to Moscow's claims on a Ukrainian drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region.

Ushakov said the Russian side expressed that such actions "will not go unanswered," and that the Russian side intends to continue working closely and productively with the American side to find ways to reach a settlement in Ukraine.

"But, naturally, Russia's position will be revised on a number of agreements reached in the previous stage and emerging solutions. This was stated very clearly," Ushakov said.

He claimed that the strike took place "practically immediately after" the talks between Trump and Zelenskyy in the US on Sunday, and that the US president was "shocked, literally outraged" over the issue.

He went on to say that the two presidents agreed to continue dialogue.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine launched a drone attack on Putin's residence in the northwestern Novgorod region using 91 long-range strike drones.

Lavrov said Moscow will revise its negotiating position amid ongoing talks for peace in Ukraine due to the attack, but added: "We do not intend to withdraw from the negotiating process with the United States."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately denied Lavrov's claims in a statement on US social media company X, arguing the accusations seek to "undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team."

He claimed that Moscow's allegations seek to "justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war."