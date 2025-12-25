Russia says analyzing draft of US-backed peace plan on Ukraine

Russia is analyzing proposals for a peace plan on Ukraine sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin through special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russia will present its consideration to the US once the analysis is completed.

"We are analyzing what Dmitriev passed on to Putin. We are examining this material, and depending on the decisions made by the head of state, we will continue our communication with the Americans," he said.

Peskov said Putin has already sent a Christmas greeting message to his US counterpart Donald Trump, adding that a phone talk between the two leaders is not planned for now.

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement were held in Miami over the weekend, with the US side represented by envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

A 28-point plan to end the Ukraine war was first put forward by Trump, with work underway since then to refine the proposal and make it acceptable to all parties.



