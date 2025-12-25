China says it hopes firms seek lawful, balanced solutions over TikTok deal

 Contact Us
China called for legal compliance and a fair U.S. business environment after ByteDance signed agreements to hand over TikTok's U.S. operations to investors including Oracle.

Published December 25,2025
The Chinese government would like to ⁠see companies reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws ‍and regulations and balance the interests ‌of all ‍parties, a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday when asked about the hand-over of TikTok's U.S. operations.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, last week signed binding agreements to hand control of the short ⁠video app's U.S. operations to a group of investors, including Oracle, in a big step toward avoiding a U.S. ban and ending years of uncertainty.

"It ‌is hoped that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, earnestly ‍fulfill its corresponding commitments, provide a ‍fair, open, ‍transparent and non-discriminatory business ⁠environment for ‍the continuous and stable operation of Chinese enterprises in the U.S.," spokesperson He Yongqian ⁠told a press ‌conference.