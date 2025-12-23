Spain voices ‘full solidarity’ with Denmark, Greenland after US appoints special envoy

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday voiced "full solidarity" with Denmark and Greenland, following the US announcement of a special envoy to the territory.

"Respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity is central to the EU and to all nations of the world. Security in the Arctic is a priority on which we seek to work with allies and partners. We convey our full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland," Sanchez wrote on US social media platform X.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, would serve as the US special envoy to Greenland.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Landry recognizes "how essential Greenland is" for US national security and will strongly advance the country's interests to ensure the safety of allies and the wider world.

Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump previously described owning Greenland as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security, likening it to a "large real estate deal."

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.