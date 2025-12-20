TECHNICAL PROBLEMS FORCE DELAY OF S.KOREAS 1ST COMMERCIAL ORBIT LAUNCH

Technical problems delayed South Korea's first commercial orbital launch, the country's space startup Innospace Co. said Saturday.

The company's Hanbit-Nano rocket was scheduled to lift off from the Alcantara Space Center in Brazil earlier in the day, but the launch was called off, the company said in a statement on US social media platform Facebook.

"The issue requires additional technical review related to the functionality of the second-stage liquid methane engine tank filling valve," it said. "A new launch attempt within the launch window will be determined following coordination with the Brazilian Air Force."

The company had planned to launch the rocket last Wednesday.

The two-stage Hanbit-Nano vehicle is designed to carry eight payloads, including five satellites, into a 300-kilometer (186 miles) low Earth orbit, according to Yonhap News.

The rocket's first stage is powered by a 25-ton thrust hybrid engine, while the second uses a liquid methane and liquid oxygen engine.

Innospace would become the first private South Korean company to place a customer satellite into orbit, if the mission succeeds.



