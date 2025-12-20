South Korean rail workers to strike nationwide next week

South Korean railway workers announced Friday that they will launch a nationwide strike for an indefinite period beginning next week after a breakdown in negotiations about performance-related bonuses with the government, according to media reports.

The Unionized Railway Workers said that it would launch the strike from Tuesday if there was no change in the government's stance, Yonhap News reported.

"The essence of the current situation is an issue of trust, not wages," it said in a statement. "How can rail workers trust the government and work when even the finance ministry does not keep its promise?"

The union is demanding an increase in performance bonuses to 100% of base pay, currently capped at 80%.

It said the union also plans to hold rallies Tuesday near the presidential office in Seoul.