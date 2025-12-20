US launches Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria targeting Daesh positions

The US launched an operation in Syria in retaliation for a deadly Dec. 13 attack on American forces in Palmyra, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Friday.

"Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites," Hegseth wrote on US social media platform X.

The operation was described as a direct response to the attack, which targeted American personnel stationed in eastern Syria.

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," said Hegseth, adding that the US "will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

He said the US had "hunted and killed" several individuals during the strike and indicated actions would continue.

"If you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you," he warned.

The exact location, number of casualties or other operational details of the strike have not been disclosed.

The deadly attack earlier this month by members of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in central Syria claimed the lives of two US soldiers and a civilian.