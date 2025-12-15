CHINA READY TO BE SAUDI ARABIAS MOST RELIABLE, DEPENDABLE PARTNER: TOP DIPLOMAT WANG TELLS CROWN PRINCE

China is "ready" to be Saudi Arabia's "most trustworthy and dependable partner," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday, as the two sides moved to deepen political, economic and strategic cooperation.

Wang met the crown prince during an official visit to Saudi Arabia focused on bilateral consultations, according to statements released by the Chinese and Saudi governments.

"China is ready to be Saudi Arabia's most trustworthy and dependable partner in national revitalization process, strengthen all-round, mutually beneficial cooperation with the Saudi side, consolidate traditional energy collaboration, expand cooperation in emerging and future industries, and open up new prospects for the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership," Wang said, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang said Beijing is also willing to work with Gulf Cooperation Council countries to "strive for the early conclusion of the China-GCC Free Trade Agreement" and to maintain close communication to "inject more stability" into the Middle East.

Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi Arabia is willing to deepen ties with China and reaffirmed adherence to the one-China principle, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

He added that Saudi Arabia seeks to expand cooperation with China in oil and gas, new energy, artificial intelligence and high and new technologies.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in line with shared interests, while also covering regional and global issues, according to the Saudi official news agency.

SUPPORT FOR PALESTINIAN STATE



Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Faisal and Wang expressed support for efforts toward "a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian question in accordance with the principles of the two-state solution, relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative," according to a joint statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The statement also reaffirmed support for the establishment of "an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital."

The two ministers met Sunday and co-chaired the fifth meeting of the Political Sub-committee of the China-Saudi Arabia high-level joint committee, where they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

"China supports Saudi Arabia in developing and enhancing relations with Iran and appreciates Saudi Arabia's leading role and efforts in promoting regional and international security and stability," the statement said.

The two sides also agreed to implement mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, service and special passports.

China and Saudi Arabia established a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, with 2026 marking its 10th anniversary.

China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at about $107 billion.

Wang is scheduled to visit Jordan on the final leg of his three-nation tour, concluding Tuesday. He earlier paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.