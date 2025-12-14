Bangladesh summons India envoy over election concerns after attempt to assassinate political activist

Following an assassination attempt on a Bangladeshi political activist amid concerns over efforts to destabilize the country, Bangladesh on Sunday summoned India's envoy in Dhaka to convey its concern over allegedly allowing fugitive former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to undermine next February's national elections.

Officials at Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said the Indian high commissioner was informed of Dhaka's serious concern over what it described as anti-Bangladesh activities carried out by Hasina and her supporters from Indian territory.

Bangladesh's electoral authorities have scheduled the next national elections for Feb. 12 under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, following the collapse of Hasina's 15-year rule amid mass protests in August 2024.

According to the UN, around 1,400 people were killed during the uprising that forced Hasina to flee the country. Since then, Hasina and her Awami League party have rejected the election roadmap, calling it illegal and vowing to resist it.

The Foreign Ministry also raised concerns over fugitive Awami League leaders and activists currently residing in India, alleging they are attempting to incite violence and carry out terrorist activities inside Bangladesh to disrupt the electoral process.

Bangladesh further sought India's cooperation in preventing the escape to India of suspects in the recent attempt to assassinate Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi and, should they enter Indian territory, ensuring their immediate apprehension and extradition.

Hadi, a young politician who emerged as one of the leaders of the summer 2024 uprising, remains on life support after an identified Awami League activist shot him in the head on Friday in the capital Dhaka.

Before the attack, Hadi had publicly stated that he received dozens of death threats from fugitive supporters of Hasina, according to officials.

In a briefing in Dhaka on Sunday, members of Hadi's medical team said their personal information had been exposed online and that they were receiving threats from telephone numbers based in India.

"As a neighbor, India is expected to stand with the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and safeguarding democratic processes," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

NEW DELHI SAYS 'NEVER ALLOWED TERRITORY FOR INIMICAL ACTIVITIES'



India said it has "never allowed" its territory to be used for activities "inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh."

"We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said New Delhi looks forward to peaceful elections in Bangladesh and expressed his country's readiness to extend cooperation in this regard.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, thousands of party supporters are believed to have crossed into India, Bangladeshi officials said.

Dhaka urged New Delhi to take appropriate steps to prevent its territory from being used for activities that threaten Bangladesh's security, stability and democratic process.

















