S.Korea finds one more missing worker in wake of library structure collapse

South Korean authorities said Saturday that one more body had been recovered from a collapsed library construction site, bringing the death toll to three, according to local media reports.

Local fire authorities said the body of a 68-year-old worker was recovered during overnight rescue operations, Yonhap News reported.

The discovery raised the death toll from the accident to three, while one worker remains missing.

The incident took place on Thursday in the southwestern city of Gwangju, South Korea.