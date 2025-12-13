Thai premier vows to continue military action against Cambodia

Thailand's prime minister on Saturday vowed to continue fighting Cambodia despite US President Donald Trump's claim that he had brokered a ceasefire between the two countries.

Anutin Charnvirakul said on US social media platform Facebook that the situation is "definitely not a roadside accident" and that they have already spoken with their actions, according to the Thai Enquirer.

"Thailand will continue to perform military actions until we feel no more harm and threats to our land and people. I want to make it clear," he added.

His statement came just hours after Trump said Friday that the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to halt renewed fighting and return to a peace agreement he had helped broker.

Trump said his "very good conversation" with Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet resulted in the breakthrough.

"They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," he wrote on his platform Truth Social.

On Saturday, both sides again accused each other of shelling and bombing in border areas, as Anutin confirmed that his forces had taken action without sharing details. Cambodian state-run media claimed that Thai F-16 fighter jets had dropped bombs in Cambodian territory.

According to the Cambodian state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse, Thai forces used F-16 fighter jets to drop bombs in the Pursat Province.

The Thai military also accused Cambodian forces of firing rockets into the civilian areas of Thailand's Sisaket province, injuring four people.

The border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have displaced around 700,000 people on both sides of the frontier as the death toll climbed to 23 since Monday, according to officials and local media.

So far, 11 civilians have been killed in Cambodia, along with nine soldiers and three civilians in Thailand, with over 250 injured.

The two countries signed a peace deal in October in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the presence of Trump and Anwar, which was suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured in a landmine explosion in a border province.

The neighbors have a long-running border dispute that has led to repeated clashes, including in July, when at least 48 people were killed.





