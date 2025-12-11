5.1 magnitude quake jolts Tibet in southern China

A 5.1 magnitude quake jolted Tibet, locally known as Xizang, in southern China on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake occurred at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) deep, at 1159GMT, USGS said.

China Earthquake Networks Center measured the earthquake at magnitude 5, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the city of Xigaze on Jan. 7 this year killed 126 people, displacing more than 60,000 people, with over 22,000 injured.



