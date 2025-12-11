14 killed, 8 missing after vehicle falls off cliff in northeastern India

At least 14 people were killed and eight others went missing after a vehicle fell off a cliff in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

A major search and rescue operation has been launched in the state's Chaglagam area after a civilian vehicle carrying 22 workers fell off a cliff, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday.

"Multiple rescue columns have been deployed with medical teams," the army said, adding that despite "harsh terrain, all efforts are underway to rescue the individuals."

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of neighboring Assam state, while confirming the death of 14 people, said relief and rescue teams are working to locate the missing people. "We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on US social media company X: "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."